Ben Affleck Reveals The Reason He Bowed Out of ‘The Batman’

When it comes to playing the titular comic book hero in films, it’s no easy job. Currently doing for press for his upcoming film The Way Back, Ben Affleck opened up about why he decided to step away from The Batman.

Ben Affleck opens up about his divorce, that back tattoo, and alcoholism: "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic. The next drink will not be different.”https://t.co/a8aWv33XDF — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 18, 2020

Following the critically panned superhero team-up film, Justice League, Affleck was poised to don the cape and cowl and hop back in the Batmobile in The Batman, which was supposed to serve as a direct follow-up to JL. Due to the film’s poor showing, Affleck’s solo film as the caped crusader was put on hold with him, eventually giving up the director’s seat to Matt Reeves and ultimately deciding to step away from the film entirely.

Speaking with the New York Times, Affleck opened up with the news publication about why he stepped away from The Batman, and his reasoning was surprising but also very understandable. Affleck revealed that he indeed did pen a script for the film, but after he showed it to a close friend and got some sound advice, he made the decision to walk away from the film.

“I showed somebody The Batman script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.'”

Affleck’s history with alcoholism is well documented and in his next film, he tackles that issue playing a former basketball all-star who lost his family due to his battle with addiction. He seeks redemption by leading a team of “ethnically mixed high school basketball team” at his alma mater.

In real life, Affleck’s battle with alcohol addiction affected his family as well. In the interview with the times, he revealed that his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer Garner.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

As he goes on, so does The Batman, Affleck was later replaced by Robert Pattinson, and the cast of the promising film was also revealed with names like Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) and Colin Farrell (The Penguin) onboard. Reeves even gave us a look at Pattinson in the iconic bat suit costume, and he looks really legit.

Salute to Ben for being open about the demons he is battling.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty