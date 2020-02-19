What We Know About The Upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants Prequel Series

There’s a SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series on its way and for obvious reasons, we’re excited. Since the ’90s, we’ve followed SpongeBob and his best friends through Bikini Bottom and beyond — it’s only right creators keep the narrative going for as long as possible.

Here’s are some key details, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who says the new series is a part of Nickelodeon’s 2020-’21 roster.

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Ordered to series in summer 2019, the CG-animated prequel to Nick’s flagship series SpongeBob SquarePants will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob to summer camp. The series will feature the original show’s core voice cast in Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with series veterans Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen) and Lori Alan (Pearl). Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins will voice new characters. It premieres in July.”

We haven’t heard from Spongebob just yet, but as of one hour ago your fave and Squidward are still beefing:

