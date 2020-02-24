Here’s How You Can Watch Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service

The house that Kobe built, The Staples Center, will be the final place we say goodbye to Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna were already laid to rest in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on Feb. 7, according to multiple reports. Today, the public will have its chance to mourn and say goodbye to the lifelong Los Angeles Laker and his daughter. 20,000 out of the astounding 80,000 people who registered for tickets, including Kobe’s family, friends, and NBA brethren, will pack the Staples Center to mourn and celebrate the lives of Bean and Gianna. As for the date, 2-24-20, it’s a significant one, 2 representing Gianna’s jersey number, 24 Kobe’s jersey number, and 20 representing the number of years he spent in the league and married to his wife, Vanessa.

The memorial service will have performances and speakers, but those who are in charge of putting the event together have remained tightlipped about who the performers and speakers will be. TMZ is reporting that Vanessa Bryant will be in attendance, but that has not been confirmed. The celebrity gossip site also claims that organizers considered using the L.A. Coliseum because it would have been able to accommodate more people before settling on the Staples Center.

Per TMZ:

“We’re told officials wrestled with the idea of moving the event to the L.A. Coliseum — which seats closer to 80,000 people — before ultimately settling on Staples. After all, it’s where Kobe played for 20 years and became a beloved figure in Los Angeles and around the world.”

As for those who were not able to get a ticket, Los Angeles law enforcement is urging fans to not come to the Staples Center. As was the case with both Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson’s memorial services, the streets around the arena will be closed, and the service will not be shown on the screens. They recommend fans stay home and watch the service, which will be broadcast on news stations and streams.

Here are some options below:

NBA TV will have coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers website says Livestreams will also be available on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and elsewhere.

Streaming coverage will also be provided by Spectrum News 1.

Tidal is offering users and non-members the ability to watch the service

BET Networks will provide coverage anchored by Marc Lamont Hill and Jemele Hill.

Coverage of the event will be available on CNN’s website.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty