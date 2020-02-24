R.I.P Kobe & Gianna: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

As the world watches the Staples Center memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, a wrongful suit filed by Vanessa Bryant is also making headlines. According to reports, Vanessa is suing the helicopter company that hosted her husband, daughter, and seven others during the fatal flight that took their lives.

From the LA Times:

“As mourners gathered at Staples Center on Monday for a memorial service to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, attorneys for Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last month, killing her husband, daughter and seven others. The complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash in Calabasas, failed ‘to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft’ and was negligent.”

According to the site, the lawsuit claims the nine deaths of those aboard the helicopter are “a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan.” The suit reportedly names Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. “vicariously liable in all respects.” “The 27-count complaint, which also names Zobayan’s estate as a defendant, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages,” the LA Times goes on to report.

At the memorial today, Vanessa remembered her husband as a romantic man who put his family first, adding that their daughter Gianna would have likely go on to become the best player in the WNBA. “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together,” she said. Our hearts are with the Bryant family at this time.