Pusha T Announces New Label Heir Wave Music Group, Signs First Artist

Pusha T is starting a new label he’s calling Heir Wave Music Group. The rapper and G.O.O.D Music president made the announcement this week during an event at Defiant Studios in Richmond, VA, as his new label will reportedly focus on signing Virginia artists.

From Complex:

“‘As far as Virginia goes and where I’m from, the 757…I sort of feel like we haven’t established like a circuit that’s really our own,’ Pusha-T said during the event. ‘Now, with the label, that’s one of the things I’m trying to do. … I felt like Kahri, and I felt like Kahri’s project, would be a great one to start this whole campaign with.’”

Kahri 1K is Heir Wave Music Group’s first artist and he already released his first project via Heir Wave, The Ghost of Pecan Acres, back in January, Complex reports. Check out some photos from the announcement up top, some pics of Kahri, and his recent video for “Trenches” below.