New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Evokes Fear With Twisted Version of Destiny’s Child Song

Candyman, the horror flick that dropped back in 1992, is finally getting a remake directed by Nia DaCosta.

The film doesn’t drop until June 12, but the trailer was dropped off today–and the movie looks to be well worth the wait.

The nearly 3-minute clip shows how most kids react when they first find out about Candyman. They either punk out in front of the mirror or they muster up the courage with a few friends to say his name five times. Things immediately get weird when the girls who were brave enough to repeat his name are locked in the bathroom and a mysterious bee seemingly pops up out of nowhere.

Similar to the original the story takes place in the eery town of Chicago’s Cabrini Green and the town fears a supernatural killer that has a bloody hook for a hand. The latest version of the movies takes place a decade after the housing projects were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II moves in the gentrified neighborhood in hoops of getting the bottom of the infamous Candyman lore.

“Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny,” explains the plot.

The film also stars Colman Domingo from HBO‘s Euphoria and the screenplay is done by Jordan Peele— who once flipped a classic song to score the trailer.