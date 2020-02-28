Members Only Dating App, The League, Expands Its Reach Nationwide

Tired of the mediocre choices on dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, OkCupid, and Grindr? The League is now rolling out nationwide, making available the best singles in the country.

The dating app, which was launched back in 2015 and modeled after members-only clubs and prides itself for being the choice of picky daters —who have to be approved to use it— is now being rolled out across the country the company announced Friday (Feb.28) in a press release. The leading social and dating app will be available in United States metro areas like Baton Rouge, LA, Knoxville, TN, Columbia, SC, Charlottesville, VA, and Roanoke, VA.

Speaking on the app going nationwide, Amanda Bradford, Founder, and CEO of The League stated:

“The League has now gained total U.S. domination, elevating America’s dating game as we lead the way in connecting the most interesting, ambitious, and goal-oriented singles. Expansion continues to be a big focus for us because geography should never limit your chances of finding the love of your life.”

On top of The League expanding its reach, it was also announced that members will be able to participate in a feature called “League Live.” Basically, it’s video speed dating that goes down every Sunday at 9 p.m. local time and will allow members who match and fit each other’s preferences. Both users will be given an optional “ice breaker” question and have two minutes to answer it. If they are pleased with each other’s responses and heart each other, a match will be formed.

The League is available for download to all U.S. users now and available on iOS and Android devices. Get that LinkedIn and Facebook profile up to par before you sign up.

Photo: RapidEye / Getty