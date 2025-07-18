BLACK WATCH: (7.18.25) ‘Sinners,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Maid’ & More

Source: Tyler Golden courtesy of Prime / Prime

It’s already mid-July, and Black Watch is back with our recommendations for some clutch TV viewing if the summer is too hot outside.

This week’s picks include a new series in the world of Harry Bosch (#iykyk), a stoner classic and…we’re always down to watch Rosie Perez because she never misses.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Ballard – Prime Video

Ballard is yet another adaptation of Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, which means it will be very familiar to fans of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. But you don’t need to be familiar with the aforementioned to get into this series. But you will go down the Bosch rabbit hole after you finish it. Across 10 episodes, we follow Detective Renée Ballard (portrayed by Maggie Q), who, despite getting blackballed by LAPD, still leads a cold case division and gets ish done, despite working with mostly volunteers. One particular character to check for is Zamira Parker, who is portrayed by Courtney Taylor (Insecure, Abbott Elementary), a talented young, Black actress you should get familiar with. The story has enough twists and turns revolving around cold cases, serial killers, and crooked cops that you’ll be trying to figure out what exactly is going on every episode.

Watch the first season of Ballard on Prime. Safe bet there will be another.—Alvin aqua Blanco

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Source: HBO / HBO

Getting into a show after finding out it’s canceled just a few seasons in is frustrating, but there’s a silver lining in that no plot lines drag on too long. HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant starring Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco fills that role perfectly as she plays a drunken stewardess forced to face her demons when framed for a murder. Her fellow flight attendant friend, played by You‘s Griffin Matthews, offers a few one-liners in the first season, but his secret ulterior motives —wrapped up in a Rosie Perez side quest—reveal an entirely new plot twist that unfolds in season 2.

Watch the first two seasons of The Flight Attendant on HBO now. —Bruce Goodwin II

Half Baked – Prime Video

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Half Baked was written by Dave Chappelle and is a low-key classic. Much has changed since thw release of this stoner gem in 1998. But the jokes still resonate.

It’s streaming on Prime. This is not a drill. You’re welcome.—Cassius Staff

The Sandman – Netflix

The Sandman, currently in season 2, is the television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series published by DC Comics. It stars Tom Sturridge in the titular role of Morpheus, aka Dream, best known as “The Sandman” to those in the world of sleep. The plot centers on Morpheus being captured for nefarious reasons by a human wizard who wants to exploit the King of Dreams’ powers for his own and goes on a dizzying journey from Earth to the depths of Hell itself. The series stars Vivienne Acheampong, Kirby, and Kyo Ra. The show requires rapt attention but rewards the viewers with strong performances from its leads and a variety of twists and turns you won’t expect. —D.L. Chandler