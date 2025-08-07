Subscribe
Soulja Boy Released From Jail After Gun Charges Dropped

The “Crank That” rapper is a free man after the Los Angeles County District Attorney declines to bring charges. 

Published on August 7, 2025

BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest Celebrity Basketball Game
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Soulja Boy is free.

California prosecutors have decided not to file charges against the rapper who was arrested after police found a gun in his car.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Rolling Stone on Aug. 5, the case “was declined due to insufficient evidence.” The “Crank That” rapper was released later the same day.  

According to Complex, Soulja Boy was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police on Aug. 3. Police found a firearm in the car and the rapper was arrested. The vehicle was stopped for having tinted windows. “[Officers] discovered a firearm in the rear seat near a suspect. Both the suspect and the driver denied owning the firearm,” Complex reports. 

Now that charges won’t be filed in the case of “the firearm has no owner,” Soulja can now focus on getting all his money up to pay a $4.25 million judgment that a former personal assistant was awarded after the woman won a sexual battery lawsuit against the rapper. Soulja Boy was also ordered to pay an additional $250,000 in punitive damages, Complex reports. 

“Today, I stand before you, deeply disappointed in the verdict delivered in my case,” Soulja Boy said in a statement after the verdict was reached. “I firmly believe that the decision made in court was not based on facts or substantial evidence but rather on factors that were outside of my control.”

“The truth was overshadowed by the involvement of individuals such as the jury who are not present during the events in question, and I feel that the system allows external influences to shape the outcome,” Soulja Boy continued.

The recent need for cash may explain why Soulja Boy was spotted alongside Bow Wow performing at SeaWorld San Diego. 

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
