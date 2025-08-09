BLACK WATCH: (8.8.25) ‘Inspector Ellis,’ ‘The Resident’ & More

Source: Reebok / Reebok

How is it August already? As summer speeds along, Black Watch returns with more insightful recommendations for binge watching on your favorite streamer, or two.

This week’s picks include a no joke DCI (that’s Detective Chief Inspector) from across the pond and Shaq trying to inject some juice into the Reebok brand.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Inspector Ellis – Acorn TV | AMC+

Source: AMC Networks / AMC+

Inspector Ellis is a British crime drama starring the renowned, Olivier Award-winning actress Sharon D. Clarke (her run on Doctor Who was criminally too short). As DCI Ellis she is tasked with sweeping into suspect police precincts to solve cases that the local coppers are fumbling. Add to the mix that she’s a Black woman routinely checking privileged white cops and watching her deftly handle microaggressions and sexism while still solving intricate mysteries, and this is some great television. The season consists of three episodes that are about an hour-and-a-half long each. And a new season has already been ordered, so no need to worry about DCI Ellis getting shorted.

Watch the first season of Inspector Ellis on Acorn TV but we caught it on AMC+.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal– Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

In 2023, Laker legend Shaquille O’Neal took on the challenge of becoming the new president of Reebok Basketball, navigating a market already dominated by fierce competition. As one of the brand’s faces in the early aughts, he’s returning it to its former glory and recruiting the most influential of the next generation’s stars to do so. Filming his latest boardroom-worthy venture, it’s been turned into a six-episode docuseries for Netflix called Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal. We already know he’s had success by hiring brand loyalist Allen Iverson as his VP and tapping Angel Reese to grow the women’s sector, but we also get to see recruiting heartbreaks in real time, the inner workings of an athletic brand, and his son Shareef chasing his NBA dreams.

Stream Power Moves with Shaq on Netflix. —Bruce Goodwin II

The Resident – Hulu

The Resident, starring Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Morris Chestnut, and the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner, focuses on Czuchry’s Dr. Conrad Theodore Hawkins. Dr. Hawkins is the resident of focus in the show and follows his exploits and connections with other medical staff members. This includes Warner’s Dr. AJ “The Raptor” Austin, a highly decorated doctor who joins the fictional staff of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Veteran actor David Allen Grier also appears as a guest in the show’s third season as Dr. Austin’s father.

The show originally aired on Fox, and while it wasn’t the final role for Warner, it was a significant one after joining the main cast through the second and final season. The Resident enjoyed robust ratings in the first four seasons and wrapped as a series in 2023. —D.L Chandler

Check out the show by following this link.