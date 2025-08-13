Subscribe
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Talks Aaron Pierre, Health Issues With Instyle

Teyana Taylor Talks Aaron Pierre And Health Issues As Instyle’s Latest Cover Star

Right before the release of her latest album, "Escape Room" she had to have vocal cord surgery.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyler Perry's "Straw" New York Screening
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Teyana Taylor is booked and busy, but she took a little of her limited downtime to talk to InStyle and appear as one of their Imagemakers covers. Taylor revealed recently that she’s has to have vocal cord surgery, which happened just about the time she was scheduled to drop her album Escape Room on Aug. 22.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now,” Taylor posted on her Instagram Stories. “And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately. They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

Taylor, 34, is on a generational run with a slate of five movie and TV projects on the way with co-stars like Leonard DiCaprio and collaborators like Ryan Murphy, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Kim Kardashian. The first, One Battle After Another with DiCaprio and Sean Penn, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, comes out Sept. 26. All’s Fair, a Ryan Murphy legal drama series with Kardashian, Niecy Nash and Sarah Paulson, is headed to Hulu this fall. Escape Room is her first musical project in five years, and the ‘visual album’s’ single, “Bed of Roses,” included some provocative shots with her rumored boyfriend, British actor Aaron Pierre whose breakthrough role in Netflix’s Ruby Ridge propelled him to stardom.

She told InStyle that she didn’t want to talk much about it, but did say, “I just go with the flow, and I’m trying things a little differently” this time. “Just protecting my peace and privacy.” She did say that none of the crumbs dropped about their relationship, including photos from a post-Oscar party or footage from his birthday party in June, were an attempt at a “hard launch” of their relationship.

She is a little more forthcoming with Nessa Diab, the Hot 97 personality who is also (as she recently confirmed) Colin Kaepernick’s wife. When asked directly if she was dating Pierre, Taylor said again that she wanted to try “something different.”

“People are praying on your downfall,” she said. “People are praying on the health that you are building. What me and Aaron have is very healthy. It’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings that I’ve ever had. And most importantly, it’s so safe. And I don’t want us to be robbed of that. He’s so special to me.”

Escape Room is expected to come out on schedule. One of the unique features of the release is spoken word interludes from actors including Taraji P. Henson, Paulson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Kerry Washington. Taylor says that while surgery came just as she was heavily promoting the album’s release, sometimes life hands you the break you need.

“It’s always easier to go to work when it’s with people that you love, cherish, and appreciate, and when it’s with people that don’t play about you,” she told InStyle. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs within this music industry, like my love-hate relationship with music, different things like that. Escape Room is for people to escape anything.”

She added, “There are a million things that could and will break your heart. Whether it’s a relationship, whether it’s a business ‘ship, whether it’s leaving a company, anything that does not serve you, does not see you, appreciate you, value you, you must escape—sometimes even including ourselves. Sometimes we go through these stages where we’re just not us. Sometimes you gotta escape back to yourself. Escape back to the best version of you.”

See social media’s reaction to her going Instagram official with Pierre below.

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre Appear To Go Instagram Official, Social Media Chimes In
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
14 photos



Related Tags

Aaron Pierre Teyana Taylor

More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close