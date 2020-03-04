Twitter Finally Gives In, Tests ‘Story’ Feature Called ‘Fleets’

It seems Twitter has finally decided to follow in Snapchat’s footsteps, as new reports state the social media site will test a new “story” feature. ‘Fleets’ will allow Twitter users to create and display posts that disappear after 24 hours. As we avid social media users know, Snapchat started the story trend and other sites — IG, Facebook, and even LinkedIn — quickly followed suit. Now, Twitter’s playing catchup, according to BuzzFeed News.

“On Wednesday, Twitter will begin testing a feature, called ‘Fleets,’ that will allow you to post photos, videos, and text that disappear after a short period of time,” Buzzfeed News states. “If it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s nothing other than the long-awaited debut of stories on the social platform.” As the site notes, Twitter has been the most hesitant to bite Snapchat’s story swag, but all that’s about to change. After doing some research, the social media site reportedly found that people “feel more willing to share casual, everyday thoughts” on Fleets because they disappear. Twitter is hoping that those who aren’t usually comfortable sharing on their timeline will feel more comfortable sharing via the new feature.

Fleets will reportedly support GIFs, text, video, and photos and other users will not be able to retweet or like the posts. Chime in with your thoughts about whether or not you’re excited about a story feature on Twitter.