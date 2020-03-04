1501 Entertainment Reportedly Still Attempting To Block Meg Thee Stallion’s Album Release

This week, fans were shocked and confused when Meg Thee Stallion revealed her label 1501 Entertainment has been blocking her from releasing new music. Set on dropping her debut album Suga, Meg got a temporary restraining order that stops the label from attacking her on social media, as well as allows her to drop new music for now. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper also blasted 1501 and owner, Carl Crawford, in a lawsuit that revealed alarming details about her contract. As Meg announced that she would, in fact, be dropping her highly-anticipated album this Friday, thanks to a judge, Crawford responded to her claims with accusations of his own. According to the former pro baseball player, Meg’s late mother had a hand in drawing up her contract and Roc Nation is trying to undermine and strong arm 1501 out of money now that they’re also doing business with Meg.

Additionally, 1501 Entertainment is still attempting to block the release of Suga, following Meg’s restraining order that allows her to release songs for the time being. From Complex:

“Just a day after a Harris County, Texas judge issued a temporary restraining order, allowing Megan to release new music on Friday, March 6, 1501 head Carl Crawford filed an emergency motion to dissolve that restraining order, according to legal documents obtained by Complex. The motion, filed on Tuesday, has not yet been ruled on by a judge. Megan signed to 1501 in February of 2018, and signed to Roc Nation management in September of 2019. Her lawsuit filed this week asks for the termination of the 1501 contract, claiming that it does not ‘conform to industry standards.'”

A source confirms 1501 has been trying to stop the release of Suga since earlier this year, as the site continues…

“A source close to the situation explains to Complex that March 6 was planned to be Megan’s album release date. On January 23 of this year, 1501’s attorney sent a letter to Megan’s distributor 300 Entertainment saying that the making of the album was ‘in direct contravention of 1501’s contractual rights’ as well as demanding that 300 ‘cease all activity’ related to Megan’s music until they get permission from 1501. The label also sent similar letters to CAA and, according to the source, to Puma and Live Nation as well, demanding a ‘full and complete accounting’ of all of Megan’s deals and insisting it has the right to ‘grant approval and permission’ to anything Megan was involved in.”

Stay tuned as a judge decides who will win the initial battle.