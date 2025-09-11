LeBron James Teams Up With Indeed For New Job-Focused Campaign

LeBron James was always special. From the time he touched a basketball it was evident that he was going to be a star. King James knows that his journey to basketball luminary was a rare one so he’s doing what he’s done ever since he made it; giving back.



James, along with one of his best friends and business partner, Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED, and the LeBron James Family Foundation have partnered with Indeed to push for skills-first hiring.

The idea is that not everyone has the résumés and degrees needed for employment, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life skills and experience.

Love News? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“To set the tone, the team dropped a national commercial narrated by Ernie Johnson Jr. The spot asks a tricky question: what if James’ own ability on the court had gone unnoticed?” Complex writes. “It’s a scenario meant to mirror the roadblocks millions of job seekers face every day.”

Johnson noted that it was a no-brainer when asked if he wanted to be a part of the project.

“LeBron’s skill on the court is obviously undeniable but equally impressive is how he has used his platform to enrich lives in so many ways,” he said in a statement. “It was an honor to join with the LeBron James Family Foundation, UNINTERRUPTED, and Indeed to spread this message.”

On Oct. 1 UNINTERRUPTED is set to roll out The Main Thing in which James sits down with four legends in their field to talk about how creativity, discipline and hustle can open closed doors.

The four-part series has James speaking with skate legend Tony Hawk, singer/dancer Teyana Taylor, tech creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), and designer Melody Ehsani.

James recognized through the work he’s done with his foundation that people’s lives can completely change when they have support.



“In the work my Foundation does to support families with resources like education and job training, we’ve seen how people can thrive when they’re given an opportunity,” he said. “I’m excited about this campaign with UNINTERRUPTED and Indeed that will hopefully open more doors for people to have that chance to show their skills and experience.”

Comlex notes that the initiative will include “career development events, new job seeker resources, and integration of Indeed’s tools into LJFF’s education programs. One highlight will be an in-person job event at House Three Thirty in Akron, featuring skills workshops and training.”