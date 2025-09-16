Shaq Pays For Funeral Of 4 Sisters Who Died In House Fire

Source: Anna Webber / Getty

On Aug. 30, four North Carolina siblings lost their lives in a house fire. The four sisters, ranging in age from 2 to 7, all succumbed to the first at their Chadborn home.

Upon hearing the news, Hall-of-Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, where Shaq serves as the Director of Community Relations, immediately decided to pitch in to help in any way that they could.

According to the Burlington Free Press, “The former NBA heavyweight, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, and other agencies reportedly helped cover the ‘expenses associated with honoring the girls.’”

“As a father, my heart is broken for the Ellis family,” O’Neal said, per WECT. “What I can offer is love, support, and a promise that their lives will not be forgotten.”

In an effort to give back to the community, Shaq joined the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and started the position in 2021. The NBA legend used that position in law enforcement to recruit other law enforcement in neighboring counties to contribute to the cause.

“These were innocent lives full of promise, taken far too soon. This was not just a gesture of support, it was a moral responsibility,” O’Neal told Fox 5.

“You are not alone in your pain. We see you, we mourn with you, and we’re here to help you carry this burden in any way we can,” he added, speaking to the family.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett also told Fox 5 that the donations are from “personal funds.”

The girls—Sophia, Josie, Kendall, and Kalani—were identified by their father. Their memorial service was held on Saturday, September 13.

The girls’ mother, Reagan Noelle Powers, has been charged with “four counts of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as four counts of involuntary manslaughter charges,” according to WECT.

Powers is accused of leaving the girls under the care of another minor, an 11-year-old, when the fire happened.

The fire is still under investigation.