Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Aime Leon Dore X The North Face Fall/Winter 2025

What Aime Leon Dore does best is elevate streetwear staples just enough to make them refined yet still attainable, and its latest collaborator is The North Face. Its no-nonsense cold-weather staples are getting an upgrade from the New York outfitter, starting with the Nupste that gets done up in bougie Italian —Tuscany to be exact— Casentino Wool. The classic Denali loses its cozy fleece for nylon, giving it a more structured look. Both jackets come with hats made of the same remixed materials. The Borealis Backpack also receives some love with a new ballistic nylon outer, and, like all other pieces, there’s a co-branded logo stitched prominently. There’s still no telling how pricey or limited the collection will be, but with a September 19 release date, there’s still some time to figure it out.

Travis Scott x Frament Air Jordan 1 Lows

After more than a year of speculation —and even the man himself rocking them courtside— we’ve finally got a release date for the latest Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Lows. The trio first linked up in 2021, and they’re recreating the hype with a similar color palette of muslin, black, and that signature military blue. Color blocking will be simpler this time around, with an entire off-white upper, save for the reversed blue swoosh, which matches the sock liner and outsole. Scott’s Cactus Jack and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s logos are spotted on the heel. With the latter first rocking a sample of this pair back in 2021, sneaker heads can finally breathe a sigh of relief when they release on September 20 for $150.

Palace Fall/Winter 2025

Streetwear brands are rushing to release their Fall/Winter 2025 collections, and Palace is falling in line. The London-born skate brand dropped off a few sportswear-inspired pieces, including a Roll Tide-worthy Alabama quarter zip in red, black, and white, paired with matching pants. There’s also track pants, collegiate-like hoodies, sweatshirts with its Tri-Ferg logo on the back, jerseys, snapbacks, and some very on-brand plaid zip-ups in black, green, and blue. In it’s fifth seasonal drop, the pieces release Friday, September 5, online, in-store, and at Dover Street Market in the UK, USA, Japan, and Seoul.

Carhartt Work In Progress Fall/Winter 2025

Carhartt WIP continues its mission of taking a hard-nose blue-collar staple and adding just a bit of modern sophistication through new cuts and unique colorways. Its Fall/Winter 2025 collection stands on that purpose with remixed stylings of its OG Chore Coat, double-kneed pants, sweaters, classic vests, and more. There’s a slew of accessories to cop too, including scarves, bandanas, and the ever sturdy heavyweight cotton canvas Dean hat. If the stark white images of sanitary products don’t make any products stand out, there’s a documentary-style photo book that shines a light on the everyday minutiae of life. Shop the entire collection here.