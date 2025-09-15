Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Cassius Approves: Aime Leon Dore Links With The North Face

Cassius Approves: Aime Leon Dore Links With The North Face & Carhartt Preps For A Long Winter

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aime Leon Dore X The North Face Fall/Winter 2025
Source: ALD / ALD

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Aime Leon Dore X The North Face Fall/Winter 2025

What Aime Leon Dore does best is elevate streetwear staples just enough to make them refined yet still attainable, and its latest collaborator is The North Face. Its no-nonsense cold-weather staples are getting an upgrade from the New York outfitter, starting with the Nupste that gets done up in bougie Italian —Tuscany to be exact— Casentino Wool. The classic Denali loses its cozy fleece for nylon, giving it a more structured look. Both jackets come with hats made of the same remixed materials.  The Borealis Backpack also receives some love with a new ballistic nylon outer, and, like all other pieces, there’s a co-branded logo stitched prominently. There’s still no telling how pricey or limited the collection will be, but with a September 19 release date, there’s still some time to figure it out.

Travis Scott x Frament Air Jordan 1 Lows

After more than a year of speculation —and even the man himself rocking them courtside— we’ve finally got a release date for the latest Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Lows. The trio first linked up in 2021, and they’re recreating the hype with a similar color palette of muslin, black, and that signature military blue. Color blocking will be simpler this time around, with an entire off-white upper, save for the reversed blue swoosh, which matches the sock liner and outsole. Scott’s Cactus Jack and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s logos are spotted on the heel. With the latter first rocking a sample of this pair back in 2021, sneaker heads can finally breathe a sigh of relief when they release on September 20 for $150.

Palace Fall/Winter 2025

Streetwear brands are rushing to release their Fall/Winter 2025 collections, and Palace is falling in line. The London-born skate brand dropped off a few sportswear-inspired pieces, including a Roll Tide-worthy Alabama quarter zip in red, black, and white, paired with matching pants. There’s also track pants, collegiate-like hoodies, sweatshirts with its Tri-Ferg logo on the back, jerseys, snapbacks, and some very on-brand plaid zip-ups in black, green, and blue. In it’s fifth seasonal drop, the pieces release Friday, September 5, online, in-store, and at Dover Street Market in the UK, USA, Japan, and Seoul.

Carhartt Work In Progress Fall/Winter 2025

Carhartt WIP continues its mission of taking a hard-nose blue-collar staple and adding just a bit of modern sophistication through new cuts and unique colorways. Its Fall/Winter 2025 collection stands on that purpose with remixed stylings of its OG Chore Coat, double-kneed pants, sweaters, classic vests, and more. There’s a slew of accessories to cop too, including scarves, bandanas, and the ever sturdy heavyweight cotton canvas Dean hat. If the stark white images of sanitary products don’t make any products stand out, there’s a documentary-style photo book that shines a light on the everyday minutiae of life. Shop the entire collection here.

Related Tags

Aime Leon Dore cassius approves The North Face

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Canelo v Crawford
12 Items
Pop Culture

Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS
20 Items
News

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

13 Items
News

‘The Bear’ Writer Detained After “Old White Woman” Karen Complained On Train

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Former Spiritual Advisor Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse, X Searches Hard For MAGA Outrage

21 Items
Pop Culture

Aqib Talib Calls Tyreek Hill’s Injury “Karma” Amid Wife’s Domestic Violence Allegations, X Goes Lower

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close