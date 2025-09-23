Subscribe
Food & Drink

Sign Up For Cutwater “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween Sweepstakes

Fans of Cutwater can enter a sweepstakes to win an overnight stay for two at Cleveland’s infamous Franklin Castle, allegedly a haunted home.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cutwater Real Spirits Inside Sweepstakes

Cutwater, one of our favorite RTD (ready-to-drink) brands, proudly features real spirits inside its canned creations, which is a departure from some brands. For the spooky season, Cutwater launched a fun “Real Spirits Inside” sweepstakes for an overnight stay in a famed haunted home, the infamous Franklin Castle in Cleveland.

Cutwater has been running its “Real Spirit Inside” for the past week ahead of Halloween in a clever campaign that ties together the brand’s concept along with the thrills of All Hallows’ Eve.

Winners of the “Real Spirits Inside” sweepstakes will get an overnight stay for two at the Franklin Castle in Cleveland, Ohio. The reportedly haunted home was built in 1881 and has been the site of sightings of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. For the stay, guests will get to taste some Cutwater and have a sensory dinner with Nikk Alcaraz, along with a late-night ghost hunting investigation with Steve Gonsalves.

“We are excited to bring the ‘Real Spirits Inside’ campaign to life with this festive, two-pronged approach,” says Jakki Kay, senior director of marketing. “Whether you’re
garnishing cocktails for a Halloween party or enjoying a can while searching for ghosts, Cutwater makes it easy to raise a glass to real quality you can taste.”

If you’ve been reading the Spirit.Ed column, you’ve seen us feature Cutwater before, and we’re happy to tell you that they really make a great canned cocktail, a category that can be rather hit or miss.

To sign up for the “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween sweepstakes, sign up on Instagram, Facebook, X, or on this online form. The sweepstakes end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on September 24, 2025.

Must be 21+ to enter.


Photo: Cutwater

Related Tags

cocktail Halloween spirit.ed

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Trending
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close