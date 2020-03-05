Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free Team Up To Launch New Company ‘pgLang’

Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with frequent collaborator Dave Free to launch a “new multilingual at-service” company, Pitchfork reports.

The rapper and music video producer made the announcement via press release, stating “pgLang is at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all.” In a statement posted to Pitchfork, Dave Free said “In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships.” “Selfless. Reset,” K. Dot added.

Baby Keem, Yara Shahidi, Jorja Smith, and Kendrick star in the company’s visual mission statement, which you can watch here. Kendrick also released the following clip:

Stay tuned.