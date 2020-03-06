New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Gun To Airport

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is now the most recent celebrity to get caught up with a gun charge.

The football player has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon while trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, authorities say. According to CNN, he had a Glock 19 pistol on Thursday night around 9:15 p.m. at a Delta check-in counter, but it allegedly wasn’t loaded and is registered in Alabama.

The 22-year-old will be arraigned on March 25, according to Kim Livingston– the spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to Transportation Security Administration, flying with a gun technically isn’t illegal. But the firearm must be “unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only” and has to be declared when said passenger declares their luggage.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported Williams was arrested prior to going through security, and the gun was not loaded.

Williams agent Nicole Williams Lynn released a statement via Twitter from Williams attorney, Alex Spiro, which reads, Mr. Williams respects and follows the law. There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored – and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly.”

The Jets issued a statement on Williams’ arrest Friday morning:

“We have been in contact with Quinnen Williams and are fully aware of the situation. We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter,” the statement read.

Williams, a standout defensive end at the University of Alabama where he recorded 20 tackles and two sacks, was taken third overall by the New York Jets in the 2019 draft. He’s also got an older brother named Quincy who’s a linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.