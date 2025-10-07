HBCUMADE Launches App To Make Planning Homecoming Vibes Easier

Source: HBCUMade / HBCUMADE

Homecoming season is one of the most joyously lit times of the fall, but the planning adds an unwarranted amount of stress.

HBCUMADE has already made it easy to connect with fellow alumni, and now they’re making the logistics of homecoming a breeze by introducing their Homecoming Concierge app. The digital hub makes it easier with its centralized hotel bookings, event listings, and travel tools.

It comes at a perfect time, as homecoming travel has reportedly seen a 35% spike in the past three years, generating approximately $2.5 billion annually.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

HBCUMADE founder and chief executive Skánia Florestal is a graduate of Virginia State University herself and understands the importance of the annual cultural gatherings, knowing that a platform to help with planning would be integral.

Homecoming represents the largest annual migration of Black professionals and students in America,” Florestal said in a statement, according to BOSSIP. “Yet until now, there’s been no centralized infrastructure to support this massive cultural and economic phenomenon. We’re not just building a booking platform — we’re creating the digital backbone for HBCU culture itself.”

The app’s centralization of homecoming isn’t the only benefit, as the platform also offers hotel deals with the local Marriott and Hyatt, amid its 25 hotel partnerships.

There’s also a cultural calendar to parse through and find events that match your vibe, and a feed for alumni events, parties, concerts, and more.

For that, Justin Latimore, HBCUMADE’s chief technology officer and a graduate of Savannah State University, says it is a proper demonstration of helpful technology.

“We built the Concierge to handle the real challenges alumni face — scattered event info, last-minute bookings, and lack of centralized access,” Latimore said. “By combining cultural data with user-friendly design, we’re proving that tech can strengthen traditions instead of replacing them.”

Homecoming concierge currently boasts around 14,000 members and 2,300 active app users. You can join the community by downloading the Android app here and on Apple’s App Store here.