A$AP Announces Puma Collab Talks About New Daughter

A$AP Rocky can’t complain about 2025. It’s been a banner year for the Harlem rapper-slash-actor. Not only did he announce a new partnership with Puma and a new album on the way, but he and Rihanna welcomed their third child, a daughter, Rocki Irish. Oh, and he just celebrated his 37th birthday.

But he has his priorities in place.

“My daughter. That’s my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish, man,” A$AP told Complex when they asked what his favorite creation was this year. Rocki Irish was born on Sept. 13, just a few weeks before her father’s birthday on Oct. 3.

Born Rakim Athelston Myers, A$AP broke out in 2025 with a critically acclaimed role in the latest Spike Lee/Denzel Washington joint, Highest 2 Lowest. The duo gave him the OG co-sign in several hilarious interviews. He also appeared in the movie If I Had Legs I Could Kick You and is working on a new album, Don’t Be Dumb.

He’s continuing his pop culture dominance with his new Puma collaboration, which is heavy on the leopard prints. He’s been the creative director for Puma’s F1 division since 2023, which explains some of the motorsports-inspired pieces.

But A$AP says he also incorporated his hometown of Harlem into the collection.

“I wanted to tell a story of where jazz derived from. If you think about Harlem, the Cotton Club, and all of the performers, they used to perform jungle music. We refer to it as jazz. So, this was just a nod to the jungle, literally,” he said.

The collection includes a Black faux fur coat that matches a faux fur bag, a multicolored sneaker that’s reminiscent of Yeezy’s and laser-cut denim jeans, among other streetwear luxe items. A$AP says that he wanted to represent his Harlem hometown in the collection, which is available now.

“Harlem is the most flamboyant, flyest region on planet Earth…Japan might be first, but don’t tell nobody I said that. I think Harlem’s influence transcends beyond barriers and genres. We just talked about the Cotton Club, which was predominantly a white establishment with restrictions to colored people and Black people at the time.

He added, “They weren’t allowed in unless they were performing or something like that. And just to know that Harlem derived from Seneca Village, which is now known as Central Park, and went to the outskirts of 110th Street all the way to 155th…wealthy people were kicked out of their homes. All of the furs, full-length minks, Rolls-Royces, and really flashy opulence comes from Seneca Village, Harlem. That’s why Harlem is the shit.”

