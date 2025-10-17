Subscribe
Movies

Laurence Fishburne Wants To Play Professor X In 'X-Men' Reboot

Laurence Fishburne Would Love To Be The Leader of The X-Men In The Upcoming MCU Reboot

In the same breath, Fishburne does not want to join the Star Wars movie franchise, quickly saying, “No, I’m good." 

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Laurence Fishburne Wants To Play Professor X In 'X-Men' Reboot
Craig Barritt / Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne is already in the MCU, but he wants to play another character: Professor X.

Speaking at a recent panel celebrating The Matrix at New York Comic Con, Fishburne expressed he is very interested in joining the cast of Kevin Feige’s reboot of the X-Men.

Fishburne has a role in the MCU as Dr. Bill Foster, aka Giant Man, and a mentor to Ghost in the film Ant-Man and The Wasp, but now he wants to take on the role of Professor X. 

“I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now,” Fishburne begins. “So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?”

Laurence Fishburne Isn’t Interested In Wielding A Lightsaber

In the same breath, Fishburne does not want to join the Star Wars movie franchise, quickly saying, “No, I’m good.” 
 
“I’m watching everything. I’m watching every Star Wars, I’m in the middle of Rebels now, man,” he continued.
 
“I’m good on the couch with Star Wars. I don’t need a lightsaber. I don’t — pew pew! — I don’t need it.”
 
Shifting gears back to Marvel, we don’t know much about the X-Men reboot, except that Thunderbolts*/ New Avengers director, Jake Schreier, will direct the new X-Men squad into the MCU. 
 
The OG X-Men, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Cyclops (James Marsden) will reprise their roles in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Also joining them will be other Fox X-Men movie alum, Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), who brought his big-screen version of the Cajun hero to life in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film was also the MCU debut for Ryan Reynolds’ version of the Merc With The Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Related Tags

Laurence Fishburne Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU X-Men

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

Crowd In A Rage: Some Of The Wildest Moments From The NBA YoungBoy Tour

Hip-Hop Wired
Spotify Press Announcement

D'Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Global Grind
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

2024 LSU Archive
Sports

Scott Van Pelt Apologizes for “Incomplete” Response to Ryan Clark’s Kyren Lacy Tribute

"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival
Pop Culture

Angel Reese Drops New Lingerie Pics To Announce She’ll Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Rings Closing Bell
10 Items
Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Alex To Make NBA History

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
16 Items
Politics

Trump’s CDC Purge Backfires As Layoffs Reversed Within 24 Hours, Social Media Responds To Major Screw Up

21 Items
Pop Culture

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close