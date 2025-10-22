Subscribe
Pop Culture

Pastor Marvin Winans’ Turns Large Donation Into Humiliation

Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Pastor Marvin Winans is serious about tithing and who stands in which line. 

The shepherd of Detroit’s Perfecting Church is going viral after a video during the congregation’s annual “Day of Giving” shows Pastor Winan appearing to scold a member for her contribution, 

According to Complex, the footage was taken from the Sunday, Oct. 19, service and was supposed to raise funds for a long-standing church project on 7 Mile and Woodward that has reportedly been under construction for 23 years. 

Apparently, the mix-up was around Pastor Winans’ wording as he had separate lines based on denominations.

“Winans, who founded Perfecting Church in 1989, repeatedly asked members to contribute ‘$1,000 plus 1,’” Complex writes.

The woman, like many others in the church, believed that the pastor was calling for anyone who had over $1,000 to donate. Meaning, the pastor’s call for $1,000 plus 1 could have been a call for $1,001. The woman gave her offering of $1,235 and told the congregation, “I’m giving in faith and standing in unity with the vision of Perfecting Church, sowing this seed of $1,000 plus $235 and receiving the blessings to come.”

“That’s only $1,200,” an annoyed Winans claimed. “You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…”

The woman told the pastor that she would work on getting the remaining money, to which he replied: “Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do.”

Clips of the disgruntled pastor and the giving woman were shared all over social media, with many condemning organized religion as a sanctified Ponzi scheme. 

One woman on X even called for Pastor Winans to be removed from the church.

“Marvin Winans needs to be removed from that pastorship. Public humiliation, because she gave all she could, is just hateful, crude, disgusting and NASTY.”

Winans has since spoken out, clarifying his response as just a way to keep the church in order.

“I was calling because the whole church was giving, and it was our day of giving, and the whole church was coming, and we didn’t want people standing, the mothers and all that, so I was calling them by increments,” Winans told WXYZ Detroit. “And we had someone that had given out of before, and I corrected it, and I told everybody to listen and come when you call, and that’s all that was.”

See more of the backlash below:

Related Tags

church detroit donation

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Rings Closing Bell
10 Items
Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Alex To Make NBA History

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5
25 Items
Celeb News

Cassius Gems: Ashanti’s Most Foolishly Beautiful Instagram Photos

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close