Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Pastor Marvin Winans is serious about tithing and who stands in which line.

The shepherd of Detroit’s Perfecting Church is going viral after a video during the congregation’s annual “Day of Giving” shows Pastor Winan appearing to scold a member for her contribution,

According to Complex, the footage was taken from the Sunday, Oct. 19, service and was supposed to raise funds for a long-standing church project on 7 Mile and Woodward that has reportedly been under construction for 23 years.

Apparently, the mix-up was around Pastor Winans’ wording as he had separate lines based on denominations.

“Winans, who founded Perfecting Church in 1989, repeatedly asked members to contribute ‘$1,000 plus 1,’” Complex writes.

The woman, like many others in the church, believed that the pastor was calling for anyone who had over $1,000 to donate. Meaning, the pastor’s call for $1,000 plus 1 could have been a call for $1,001. The woman gave her offering of $1,235 and told the congregation, “I’m giving in faith and standing in unity with the vision of Perfecting Church, sowing this seed of $1,000 plus $235 and receiving the blessings to come.”

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“That’s only $1,200,” an annoyed Winans claimed. “You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…”

The woman told the pastor that she would work on getting the remaining money, to which he replied: “Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do.”

Clips of the disgruntled pastor and the giving woman were shared all over social media, with many condemning organized religion as a sanctified Ponzi scheme.

One woman on X even called for Pastor Winans to be removed from the church.

“Marvin Winans needs to be removed from that pastorship. Public humiliation, because she gave all she could, is just hateful, crude, disgusting and NASTY.”

Winans has since spoken out, clarifying his response as just a way to keep the church in order.

“I was calling because the whole church was giving, and it was our day of giving, and the whole church was coming, and we didn’t want people standing, the mothers and all that, so I was calling them by increments,” Winans told WXYZ Detroit. “And we had someone that had given out of before, and I corrected it, and I told everybody to listen and come when you call, and that’s all that was.”

See more of the backlash below: