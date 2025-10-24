Subscribe
Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen

Shaquille O’Neal’s Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen As Part of Elaborate Scheme

Effortless Motors, which sold Shaq the vehicle and arranged its transport, is offering a $10K reward for the return of the Range Rover.

Published on October 24, 2025

NurPhoto / Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is down one of his custom vehicles before reaching its destination.

The NY Post reports that Hall of Fame NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal’s custom 2025 Range Rover was stolen in what the company responsible for transporting the tricked-out vehicle described as “a highly coordinated criminal act.”

According to TMZ Sports, the custom vehicle was lifted in Georgia. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office (GA) told the celebrity gossip site they received a report that a Black luxury SUV that underwent work at a local shop in Dahlonega, GA, was missing.

The 2025 Range Rover, which underwent custom work, including the installation of seats to accommodate O’Neal’s 7’1 frame, was to be transported from Georgia to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by a shipping company, but was stolen by someone impersonating the company, according to law enforcement.

Effortless Motors, which sold Shaq the vehicle and arranged its transport, is offering a $10K reward for the return of the Range Rover.

Per TMZ Sports:

“Effortless Motors was the authorized selling dealership and arranged transport through a third-party company that appeared fully verified. Upon the vehicle’s scheduled delivery, it was discovered that the company’s internal systems had been compromised and hijacked, resulting in the car being unlawfully taken during transit,” we’re told.

“We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously,” said a spokesperson for Effortless Motors. “This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. We are working closely with law enforcement and federal investigators to recover the vehicle and hold those responsible accountable.”

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to TMZ Sports.

We hope the big fella gets his whip back.

