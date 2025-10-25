Grace Wales Bonner Named To Lead Menswear At Hermès

In the United States, anti-DEI efforts have seen more than 350,000 Black women lose their jobs. But one Black woman in the U.K. is now celebrating a historic first.

British designer Grace Wells Bonner has been named to lead menswear at the storied French fashion line Hermès. The 35-year-old succeeds Véronique Nichanian, who ran the menswear division for 37 years.

“I am really pleased to welcome Grace to the Hermès artistic director family,” says Pierre-Alexis Dumas, general artistic director of Hermès. “Her take on contemporary fashion, craft and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men’s style, melding the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now. Grace’s appetite and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’s creative mindset and approach. We are at the start of an enriching mutual dialogue.”

She founded her fashion line, Wales Bonner, in 2014 after graduating from Central Saint Martins College of Art, the British fashion school that Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Phoebe Philo also attended. In 2016, Wales Bonner won the Emerging Menswear Designer Award at the British Fashion Awards. She dressed F1 star Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, and Jeff Goldblum for the 2025 Met Gala.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of Creative Director of Hermès Menswear,” she said on Instagram. “It is a dream realized to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.”

Congratulations rolled in from some of the top names in fashion after the announcement.

“Congratulations, Grace, so deserved, happy for you,” Naomi Campbell posted. Teyana Taylor posted several “hands up” emojis and Solange Knowles posted four roses. NFL player and Cardi B’s current boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, posted “Amazing” with applause emojis.

Wales Bonner, who will keep her own line, is expected to launch her Hermès debut in 2027.