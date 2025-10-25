Subscribe
Sports

The Fumble: Zion Williamson's Pressure, NBA Gambling Scandal

The Fumble: Zion Williamson’s Pressure, NBA Gambling Scandal & More

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

The 2025-26 NBA season has officially tipped off, and there are already a few storylines that you need to be paying attention to.

The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Hamilton are focused on many new-look teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers sans LeBron James with a skinny Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant heading south to the Houston Rockets, and perhaps the most legacy-defining season for Zion Williamson.

“[Zion Williamson] really has to play well this season,” Samaria says. “He can possibly lose out on $90 million if the Pelicans decide to cut him. So he’s really playing for his life. And I think that’s kind of scary because if we can see Zion Williamson like really hone in and lose weight and get healthy, then I think that he’s probably going to play some of his best basketball this upcoming season.”

The crew also chopped it up about the NBA scandal involving Chauncey Billups’ mafia-ruled poker games, Terry Rozier manipulating his own stats, and Damon Jones giving insider info about rosters, including LeBron James.

Rodney finds the whole thing slippery because ESPN promotes gambling across all its properties.

“We’ve opened up a can of worms and I don’t think there’s any scenario in which we can go back,” Rodney begins. ESPN is running this article and they have to remove their betting lines from underneath the conversation. ESPN is in partnership with gambling. So, what are you going to tell me when your main media rights partner is notorious for letting people know what the betting lines are? How do how do we separate the two?”

This week, the cohosts also spoke to former NFL player Isaac Keys about how his dreams of playing professional football led him to become an actor and star in the hit show Power.

Related Tags

chauncey billups the fumble

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Really Really: Kevin Gates' Ex Wife Claims Rapper 'Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family'

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close