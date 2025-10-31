Subscribe
Entertainment

Tubi and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Bet Big on Black Creators

Tubi and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Bet Big on Black Creators With New Movie Deal

The free streamer’s first-ever creator-led slate includes a supernatural thriller and a horror-comedy from some of the biggest names in digital culture — a move to make Tubi a home for bold, authentic storytelling.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Say what you will about Tubi, but you can’t say that they aren’t trying to bring new and different content for free.

The Fox streaming service recently signed a deal with Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat for a slate of films.  

“The films, rolling out across 2026, are part of the Tubi for Creators program, and feature the likes of Kinigra Deon, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller. It marks Tubi’s first exclusive creator-led slate deal,” Deadline reports.

Hartbeat media debut kicks off with Sundown, a supernatural thriller from digital creator Kinigra Deon. The film centers around a group of Black college friends who visit a Sundown town, whose myths are legendary and terrifyingly real.

Then there is 85 South: Dead End starring, you guessed it, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller, the host of the popular 85 South podcast, in a satirical horror-comedy about a trip down South that doesn’t go as anyone expected. 

Two more films are set to be announced at a later date.  

“At Tubi, we’re building a space where emerging and established creators can bring bold, breakthrough ideas to life and reach new audiences on our platform,” said Rich Bloom, Tubi’s General Manager, Creator Programs & Executive Vice President, Business Development.

“This first slate of exclusive titles under Tubi for Creators is an exciting milestone, and partnering with Hartbeat ensures we’re working with top-tier talent and voices that truly reflect our diverse audience. We’re proud to create a pathway for creators to break into Hollywood while staying true to their authentic voice.”

“Hartbeat has always been about championing the creators who shape culture and move audiences,” Jeff Clanagan, President and Chief Distribution Officer at Hartbeat. “Through this partnership with Tubi, we’re excited to give talent like Kinigra Deon, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller the space to bring their authentic voices — and their audiences — to a global streaming platform that celebrates creator-driven storytelling, delivering smart, funny, and fresh films that reflect the culture.”

Kevin Hart Names Kai Cenat To Hopefully Play Him In A Biopic One Day
25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
7 photos

Related Tags

kevin hart Movie Streaming

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Roda Osman

Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

15 Items
Pop Culture

Terry Rozier & Chauncey Billups’ Arrests In Federal Gambling Probes Sets NBA World On Fire

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet
Pop Culture

Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close