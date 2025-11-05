Venus Williams’ Comeback Continues As She Earns Auckland Classic Wildcard At Age 45

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Tennis superstar Venus Williams will be playing again, this time at the 2025 Auckland Classic after receiving a wildcard, marking another chapter in her storied career.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, now 45, continues to defy age and expectations as she’s set to play for the first time in New Zealand since 2019, Yahoo Sports reports.

After being away from the sport for more than a year, Williams made a comeback this summer and shocked the field at the DC Open by defeating then-world No. 35 Peyton Stearns, becoming the second-oldest woman in history to win a tour-level match.

At the 2024 US Open, Williams battled through a difficult three-set match against 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the opening round, and while Williams lost, her performance proved that despite her age and time away from tennis, she still belonged.

Williams first rose to prominence in the late 1990s alongside her sister Serena, transforming tennis with her power and athleticism. Between 2000 and 2008, Williams won two US Open singles titles and five Wimbledon crowns. While she never captured the Australian Open or French Open, she reached 10 Grand Slam finals—seven of them against Serena—cementing her place among the sport’s greatest competitors.

The Auckland Classic, which begins on January 5, serves as a key tune-up event for the Australian Open later that month. Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said he was thrilled to welcome Williams back to the event, praising her impact both on and off the court.

“Venus has had a profound influence on the evolution of women’s tennis and has inspired the next generation with her unshakeable passion for the sport,” Lamperin said in a statement. “All sports fans should take this opportunity to watch one of the sport’s all-time greats in action.”

For Williams, the wildcard represents yet another chance to compete, inspire, and remind the tennis world that her love for the game still burns brightly.

See her reaction to her latest US Open performance below.