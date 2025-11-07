Subscribe
Eddy Curry Says NBA Players Are Being Targeted

Eddy Curry Breaks Down How NBA Players Are Getting Scammed By Fake Instagram Groupies

The former Bulls and Knicks center says online scammers are exploiting athletes’ social media habits, using deep fakes and doctored screenshots to extort money.

Published on November 7, 2025

BASKETBALL: SEP 01 Big3 Basketball Championship

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Former NBA player Eddy Curry is exposing how some women are using social media to extort players. 

During a recent appearance on the Out the Mud podcast with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Curry explained his work with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), where he serves in a Player Operations role. Curry noted that during an instructional course called “Trust Issues” with this year’s rookie class, players were shown different Instagram accounts and asked to determine which accounts were fake. The players were asked whether they believed the accounts, all taken from Instagram, were fake; they had to point out what tipped them off. And if they believed they were real accounts, they had to explain why.

Curry then noted that every account the NBA rookies were asked to dissect weren’t only fake accounts, but all of them had received money from NBA players running a detailed scheme. Curry, 42, explained the person behind the account would track a player’s interest and see which accounts the player was following and which photos the player liked. By learning the player’s interest, the alleged scammer would create a profile to pique the player’s interest and then befriend the player.

“They doing sh-t so cold now, bro, where they’ll send you a message,” Curry said, Complex reports. “Somebody will send you a message on Instagram. Some pretty girl, they’ll stalk your account.”

“They got websites that’ll show you everything that you liked,” he continued. “So, they’ll be like, ‘Oh TA [Tony Allen], he likes this type of girl.'”

“They can see the type of girl you like, and they’ll create a profile based off of that,” Curry added. “So when they reach out to you, it’s like…you gon’ hit ’em back.”

After the player has been hooked, Curry noted that the scammer will suggest getting on FaceTime, “which works for the NBA player because it will serve as a means of authenticity, but there is apparently an ulterior motive at play,” Complex reports.

“And then you FaceTime them, they screenshot you,” he explained. “They’ll take their picture off, and put some child sh-t up there. Some bullsh-t, and then they’ll hit you, like, ‘Hey, if you don’t want this to come out, you gotta pay me.'”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQp0WfVjBJH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=invalid&ig_rid=c44b76dc-905f-4375-887a-37f295d48229

