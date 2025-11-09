Subscribe
The Fumble: Ja Morant’s Days In Memphis Could Be Numbered, Tennis’ Battle Of The Sexes, & More

Published on November 9, 2025

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Between off-court issues and injuries, there have been a few stutter steps in Ja Morant’s path to superstardom.

Another hiccup emerged just a few games into the 2025-26 season when a disagreement with the coaching staff’s substitutions—and Morant’s airing his grievances with the media—led to a suspension.

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney debates if it’s time for the Memphis Grizzlies to cut their losses and trade him away.

Samaria remembers how much the city of Memphis galvanized around Morant earlier in his career. Still, Rodney says the Allen Iverson-level of rebelliousness isn’t cool because he’s not their talent-wise.

“But the things that Ja does become public fodder, and they reek of immaturity,” Rodney said. “So if you have that guy as the face of your franchise, you’re trusting that guy to be the difference maker, then I don’t know how far your franchise can go.”

An age-old debate in sports —well, in life, too— is who’s the fairer sex. It’s only become more prevalent as women athletes grow in popularity, and we’ll finally get to see who’s more dominant, at least when it comes to their backhand.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will be facing off against Nick Kyrgios in a Dubai tennis match. Similar to Sabrina Ionescu’s 3-point contest with Steph Curry, it not only reinvigorates the same competition we’ve watched for forever, but brings more attention to women’s athletics.

Rodney’s more concerned about how it’ll affect their individual careers with Sabalenka at her peak and Kyrgios ranked in the 650s.

“So Aryna Sabalenka is the world’s number one women’s tennis player. Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 650th,” Rodney said. “Obviously, Nick is going to be a little bit more athletic. He’s taller. He’s longer. He can get the different balls, and Sabalinka does like overpowering a lot of her opponents. So, she won’t quite be able to do that. So, it’ll be interesting to see if she’s able to adjust her game to maybe point out and work around some of the deficiencies that Nick has…”

This week, the cohosts also spoke to Maurice Taylor on Michigan’s renowned Fab Five era and the current NBA happenings.

