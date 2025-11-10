Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Raven-Symoné Separates Bill Cosby's TV Legacy From His Allegations

Raven-Symoné Admits To Separating Bill Cosby’s TV Legacy From His “Horrific” Allegations

The former "Cosby Show" star says that despite his transgressions, he deserves credit for his groundbreaking sitcom.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Raven-Symoné was one of the stars of The Cosby Show, coming on the classic sitcom as a child. Now the 39-year-old actress says that she’s grateful for the experience and that, despite Cosby’s transgressions, he should be credited for the standard he set on the groundbreaking show.

Raven says that, along with the show’s positive representation of an affluent Black family, one of the most important things that Cosby did was hire people of color behind the scenes.

“Now it’s mandated but back then—especially on a Black show—it was very important to see yourself not just in front, but behind the camera as well, and Mr. Cosby instilled that in all of us,” Raven said on the Hate to Break It 2 Ya podcast.

“I took it to Disney and I took it to anywhere I went afterwards, even when it wasn’t the norm,” she said. “I was like, ‘No, I have to be able to see myself.’ Because if I don’t ask for it, who will?”

Raven played Cosby’s granddaughter Olivia Kendall on the NBC sitcom from 1984 to 1992. She went on to Disney stardom on That’s So Raven which ran from 2003 to 2007 and its spinoff, Raven’s Home, which started in 2017 and ended in 2023.

Despite her support for the example Cosby set on his show, she acknowledges that his actions are indefensible. Over 60 women have alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted them. Cosby was convicted of the rape of former Temple University athlete Andrea Constand in 2018 and sentenced to a decade in jail. A judge overturned that verdict in 2021, setting Cosby free from prison.

The 88-year-old has lived a quiet life ever since his release.

“Separate the creator from the creation. And that’s just where I live,” Raven said. “The creation changed America. Changed television. He has been accused of some horrific things. That does not excuse, but that’s his personal [life]. So personally, keep that there, and then business-wise, know what he did there as well. Both can live.”

See how social media is reacting to Symoné’s statements below.

Related Tags

bill cosby Raven-Symoné the cosby show

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Global Grind
REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Playing Him In Latest Biopic

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
20 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
18 Items
Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

18 Items
Entertainment

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
19 Items
Pop Culture

Gracie Bon: From IG Model To Breaking The Internet With Drake Rumors

Michael
10 Items
Movies

The King of Pop’s Nephew, Jafaar Jackson, Moonwalks Onto Timelines In First Trailer For ‘MICHAEL”

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close