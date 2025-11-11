“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

Subscribe
Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Shocking Shooting Case

The former NFL star says he was defending himself after a wild brawl was caught on camera outside a celebrity boxing event — but prosecutors call it attempted murder.

Published on November 11, 2025

Super Bowl LV
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Antonio Brown, who is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, had his lawyer enter a not guilty plea on his behalf as Brown is still in New Jersey after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates. 

Brown was arrested and returned to the United States last week. It’s unclear why or how long Brown will be detained in New Jersey and when he will be sent to South Florida to stand trial, Yahoo Sports reports.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred after a celebrity boxing event earlier this year. 

“The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior,” Brown’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, told TMZ. “Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who had previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Footage of the reported incident was promptly shared on social media. The video appears to show Brown leaving the event when he is approached by several men. A melee ensues, and moments later, gunshots can be heard as the crowd scatters. 

Police initially detained Brown, but he was released. Shortly after his release, Brown took to social media to claim that the alleged incident was “self-defense.”  

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council [sic] and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

Witnesses claimed that Brown was the shooter during the incident. Police did not find a weapon on Brown when they arrived. A man, who was reportedly punched by Brown, claimed that the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver “began to run toward him with a firearm” and opened fire twice, Yahoo Sports reports. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown in June. If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison.

Antonio Brown Reportedly Wanted For Attempted Murder, Social Media Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
10 photos

