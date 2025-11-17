A ‘Luther’ Movie Sequel Heads to Netflix With Idris Elba Returning

Source: Matt Crossick – PA Images / Getty

Idris Elba will return as the popular detective Luther for a second movie sequel to the long-running BBC show. Per The Hollywood Reporter which first broke the news, he’s partnering with Netflix for a sequel to 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Son.

That was the first movie spinoff of the BBC TV show, where Elba played obsessive DCI (Detective Chief Inspector) John Luther for five seasons. On the show, he was joined by Ruth Wilson, who plays the psychopath who is Luther’s love interest and DCI colleague Martin Schenk, played by Dermot Crowley.

Though Morgan did not appear in the previous film spinoff, she’s back in the fold for this production, which begins shooting in February.

Netflix says the new movie will focus on a string of murders in London that only Luther can solve. Unfortunately for him, it seems that people on all sides would rather see him dead.

“Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me, they’re family,” series creator Neil Cross said in a statement. “I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

Luther ran on the BBC from 2010 to 2019. During that time, Elba, now 53, was said to be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Craig is done after the last Bond movie, No Time to Die, in 2021, but no successor or even a new film has yet been decided. Elba said that his run as Luther pretty much ended any speculation of him taking the role, which he’s pretty much aged out of at this point.

“It’s very dark,” Elba said of Luther in 2023 when the first movie was released. “We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

He continued, “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”