Cassius Trips: The Disney Destiny Is A Cruise Ship T’Challa Would Approve

Stepping aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Destiny, and meeting you in its Great Hall is a statue of the mighty King T’Challa aka Black Panther. The juxtaposition of such a powerful proxy for Black excellence in the world of Mickey Mouse could be jarring. But the DNA of Wakanda’s emissary, and plenty more representation, is weaved throughout the massive ship.

CassiusLife was fortunate enough to embark on the Destiny’s inaugural voyage. The trip surpassed expectations, which were already at a high bar considering Disney cruises are renowned for leaving no stone unturned when it comes to customer satisfaction.

The ship’s overarching theme is “Heroes and Villains,” which is cool. But don’t get it twisted, Wakanda got something to say. As does a Black Hercules, but more on that later.

When it comes to their base-level amenities, Disney keeps it familiar for its dedicated legion of adult fans, the eager kids looking to have the time of their lives, on their parents or guardians’ dime, and everyone in between. The Destiny, which is the sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, carries on the tradition of peak vacation excellence.

Like on the Disney Treasure which debuted in late 2024, the Worlds of Marvel dining experience and the swanky 1923 restaurant (the name of the Walt Disney Company’s founding) both return. But new to the ship —courtesy of the Walt Disney Imagineering team — is a piano lounge called De Vil’s, themed to the infamous Cruella De Vil of 101 Dalmations fame, and another lounge called The Sanctum, tied to Marvel’s sorcerer supreme Dr. Strange. If you prefer sweet treats, there’s Edna Á La Mode Sweets (a character familiar to fans of The Incredibles), which features a smorgasbord of gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies, and more.

Another must-attend attraction is the Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King experience. As you and your family dine on a menu that features authentic African dishes, the classic The Lion King story is retold by storytellers (both singers, musicians, and dancers) using songs from several of its versions, including the Broadway play and the original film.

A must-see attraction is the Broadway-worthy Disney’s Hercules in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre. The live-action play was directed and choreographed by brothers Kevin and Marcel Wilson and features a Black Hercules, a star in the making named Corey J. Bradford. This isn’t just a token gesture as the play implements gospel and soul music for a vainglorious take on the well-known Hercules story. Trust when we say Bradford’s rendition of “Go The Distance” is the triple truth.

While the aforementioned moments are significant waypoints, it’s the subtle acknowledgment that makes this new ship special. Walking around the Destiny, people of color will see themselves in the aesthetics. A stunning mosaic of the Black Panther surrounded by Dora Milaje? Yup. Ornate tapestries worthy of T’Challa’s home? Check. The shady Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog scheming about? Sure. A diverse selection of rums in a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed pub called Cask & Cannon? On the rocks.

As should be expected, Disney covers the logistics underneath the surface of its delivery of proper representation. All the staterooms are finally appointed, making the best and most efficient use of square footage to keep a couple, a solo traveler, or even a health-sized family comfortable. Pools, a clutch spa, a bevy of food options — kids (and adults) will stay close to the 11th floors options that include the always dependable Marceline Market or the Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods, which includes Mickey’s Smokestack BBQ, Daisy’s Pizza Pies, and more casual dining options.

Beginning with its first proper maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 20, 2025, guests will enjoy a season of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. That will also feature visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s private island destinations of Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Cruising is increasingly becoming an option for Black people unfamiliar with its culture to “escape” the day-to-day stresses clocking in and paying your bills. We’re not going to sugarcoat it and say that a Disney cruise is cheap. But it is definitively a sound investment due to the physical and mental health benefits of taking part in a vacay steeped in top of the line hospitality and good time satisfaction. We deserve, and T’Challa would surely approve.

