Subscribe
Close
Television

BLACK WATCH: (11.14.25) ‘Being Eddie’ & ‘The Last Frontier’

BLACK WATCH: (11.14.25) ‘Being Eddie,’ ‘The Last Frontier’ & More

Published on November 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Last Frontier
Source: Apple TV / apple

The days have gotten shorter, which means less time in the sun, and more time in front of your TV. Okay, that’s not necessarily true, but you’re time on that couch should at least be entertaining.

In our latest Black Watch we head to Alaska where a US Marshall has a diverse, considerig the area, team trying to catch a master criminal (or spy) and Eddie Murphy drops a lot of tea about his stellar career

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Last Frontier – Apple TV

The Last Frontier
Source: Apple TV / apple

We were sold on The Last Frontier since the moment we heard it was executive produced by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, the former of which wh brought us The Blacklist. In the 10-episode series, Frank Remnick (portrayed Jason Clarke), is a U.S. Marshal holding down a boondocks level area of Alaska. When a prison transport plane full of criminals goes down, it turns out the CIA is involved and the survivors are causing all sorts of mayhem. While Dominic Cooper plays an elite Op and Haley Bennett is the spook, we’re plugged into Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs) who portrays a Depute US Marshall of Native American descent and actor Martin Roach, a Black actor you’ve seen before, multiple times (The Expanse, The Umbrella Academy, et. al).). Oh yeah, Alfre Woodard is in the cast, too.

Watch The Last Frontier on Apple TV. —Alvin aqua Blanco

Being Eddie — Netflix

Being Eddie On Netflix
Source: Netflix / Netflix

It’s hard to cram almost 50 years of entertainment excellence into an hour and 45 minutes, but Netflix tries. Its latest documentary traces the sprawling career of Eddie Murphy from his Saturday Night Live days to his red suit-wearing Delirious era, his family-friendly adventures in Shrek, Dr. Doolittle, and beyond. The comedic genius sits down to tell it all from his perspective—equipped with wild stories about turning down cocaine from Robin Williams to getting away with punching Muhammad Ali in the face. To help tell his stories, along for the ride are Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and Pete Davidson, offering up their own commentary.

Stream Being Eddie on Netflix now. —Bruce Goodwin II

Related Tags

Black Watch

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' Final Preview: Samus Will Not Be Embarking On This Journey Alone

Hip-Hop Wired
17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music

Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Global Grind
Friends Celebrating Thanksgiving Dinner Together

Fun Ideas To Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
20 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
18 Items
Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

18 Items
Entertainment

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

Bazaar "Women Of The Year 2025" - Photocall
11 Items
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Washington Commanders And Donald Trump Photo Illustrations
18 Items
Sports

President Trump Leaves NFL Game Early After Facing Boos & Middle Fingers, Social Media Joins In

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close