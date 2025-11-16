Source: Apple TV / apple

The days have gotten shorter, which means less time in the sun, and more time in front of your TV. Okay, that’s not necessarily true, but you’re time on that couch should at least be entertaining.

In our latest Black Watch we head to Alaska where a US Marshall has a diverse, considerig the area, team trying to catch a master criminal (or spy) and Eddie Murphy drops a lot of tea about his stellar career

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

We were sold on The Last Frontier since the moment we heard it was executive produced by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, the former of which wh brought us The Blacklist. In the 10-episode series, Frank Remnick (portrayed Jason Clarke), is a U.S. Marshal holding down a boondocks level area of Alaska. When a prison transport plane full of criminals goes down, it turns out the CIA is involved and the survivors are causing all sorts of mayhem. While Dominic Cooper plays an elite Op and Haley Bennett is the spook, we’re plugged into Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs) who portrays a Depute US Marshall of Native American descent and actor Martin Roach, a Black actor you’ve seen before, multiple times (The Expanse, The Umbrella Academy, et. al).). Oh yeah, Alfre Woodard is in the cast, too.

It’s hard to cram almost 50 years of entertainment excellence into an hour and 45 minutes, but Netflix tries. Its latest documentary traces the sprawling career of Eddie Murphy from his Saturday Night Live days to his red suit-wearing Delirious era, his family-friendly adventures in Shrek, Dr. Doolittle, and beyond. The comedic genius sits down to tell it all from his perspective—equipped with wild stories about turning down cocaine from Robin Williams to getting away with punching Muhammad Ali in the face. To help tell his stories, along for the ride are Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and Pete Davidson, offering up their own commentary.

