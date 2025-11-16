Subscribe
‘Black Panther 3’ Will Be Ryan Coogler’s Next Project

The plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's follow-up remains a mystery, but rumors are swirling.

Published on November 16, 2025

Getty Images / Ryan Coogler/ Black Panther

Ryan Coogler is getting back in his Marvel bag. The director confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be his next project.

While speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles, Coogler ended all speculation regarding who would helm the third film in the successful Marvel Studios franchise when he confirmed Black Panther 3 will be his “next film,” further cementing his role in shaping the cinematic world of Wakanda and its presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“If it was anybody but you, I would say, ‘I can neither confirm or deny. But we’re working on it hard… Yeah, it’s the next movie,” Coogler said.

What Will The Plot of Black Panther 3 Focus On?

The plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s follow-up remains a mystery, but rumors are swirling. According to HypeBeast, the film will further explore the global impact of the fictional African nation’s technological advancements while continuing to introduce a generation of Marvel characters.

We also know that Denzel Washington will be in the film.

Wakanda Forever had to do a lot of heavy lifting following the tragic and untimely passing of franchise lead, Chadwick Boseman, leading to Coogler and his team elevate Shuri (Letitia Wright) into the mantle of Black Panther, and taking on a new foe, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), a mutant, who led his people to the underwater kingdom of Talokan after they were forced out of their original homes by European invaders.

The sequel also saw the kingdom of Wakanda almost destroyed by Namor in response to Queen Ramonda’s (Angela Bassett) decision to send Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) to rescue Shuri and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after they were both kidnapped by Namor’s loyal fighters.

That decision also led to Ramonda’s death, which is still, to this day, one of the more controversial story directions among some fans.

Will We See A New T’Challa?

It will be interesting to see what Coogler is cooking with Black Panther III, which is sure to take place after the events of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film which is allegedly supposed to introduce a new Black Panther, and has names like Damson Idris floating around it after a series of leaked concept drawings showed a person who looked like the Snowfall star as the new T’Challa.

A recent photo of Idris walking alongside Bassett at the recent Vogue Parade during a tribute to the style of Black Panther also added more fuel to those casting rumors.

We will have to wait to see, but what we do know is that Letitia Wright is still de Bleck Pantha. You can see more reactions to Coogler’s announcement below.

Black Panther Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Studios Ryan Coogler

