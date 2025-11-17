Subscribe
Busta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz and Pharrell Helped Him Find "Peace"

Busta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz and Pharrell’s Tough Love Helped Him Find “Peace” & Get In Shape

The rap star says he's grateful for the support from the award-wnning producers.

Published on November 17, 2025

Busta Rhymes credits his Hip-Hop colleagues for his improved mental health. The “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” rapper says that super producers Pharrell and Swizz Beatz helped him out during a critical time.

Busta appeared on Nessa’s Hot 97 radio show to discuss his life and career. He recalled a time during the pandemic when he says he was in the midst of a deep depression and says that the duo helped him get better.

“Two people that was extremely instrumental in this transformation and this realignment…and [helped me] get back to being at peace and happy and full of joy was Swizz and Pharrell,” he told Nessa around the 4:45 minute mark.

Busta Rhymes faced a health scare in 2022, when he found himself struggling to breathe after sex with his ex-wife. He told Men’s Health, “I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having an asthma attack—but I don’t have asthma. So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax.”

He eventually lost over 100 pounds and says that Swizz and Pharrell stayed in his ear as he reset his life.

As we now know with artists like DMX, Chadwick Boseman, and D’Angelo, Black men in the spotlight will often conceal their mental and physical health woes from the public. Entertainment careers can be draining to the body and spirit, and in a competitive industry, there are often few people who can be trusted when someone needs help. Busta said that why he’s grateful for the strong friendship and support Swizz and Pharrell showed him.

But he did admit the intense conversations could be a lot to take in.

“For like eight months, these muthaf-ckers would be on the phone giving me some of the realest talk that I was afraid to hear about me…my children…my woman…and my business. And sometimes when you having those conversations, it’s hard to hear.”











