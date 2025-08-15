Pharrell Launches “Virginia” Platform As A Home For His Creative Ventures

Source: EMMA DA SILVA / Getty

Pharrell is back to loading up his already heaping plate, full with being the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, an adidas deal, and where it all started—producing records.

Now he’s launching a platform with a name paying homage to his East Coast roots, called Virginia. According to the press release, the platform will serve as a “destination where music, fashion, design, and community converge.”

The platform’s intended to be a way to cut through the noise and for P’s fans to interact with him in an unfiltered way, and of course, some fire clothing will be available.

“VIRGINIA is Pharrell Williams’ creative pseudonym and platform—a direct connection between Pharrell and his audience, offering a window into his world,” the press release reads. “Rooted in his home state of Virginia and reaching globally, it is a destination built for super fans, offering music, community, limited-edition merchandise, live events, and boundary-pushing design.”

“Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively,” Pharrell said in a statement. “It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too.”

Wasting no time at all, Pharrell has already launched Virginia on BlackYachtRock.com with some branded merch like T-shirts, shorts, a disposable camera, and the ability to join an early drawing of his adidas Adistar Jellyfish.

With Pharrell being from Virginia Beach, he’s got some on-the-nose products available too, like a beach umbrella, beach ball, cooler, a surfboard, beach towel, bikinis, and a kite.

As for other offerings, there will be music too, with P confirming that his 2024 project, BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL 1 CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS, was under the Virginia banner. It’s also available to stream on the site under the “listen” tab.

The site also gives other clues into the Virginia lifestyle, including a tab for future visitors to participate in a karaoke challenge, which will “gain exclusive access to events, new music, collaborations, and more.”

You can learn more about Pharrell’s new online experience, Virginia, here.