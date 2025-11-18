Subscribe
Close
Food & Drink

Thompson Restaurants' Cocktail Duo Inspired By Wicked Sequel

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’

Thompson Restaurants, which handles the dining portion of Thompson Hospitality, unveiled a pair of cocktails inspired by Wicked: For Good.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thompson Restaurants Wicked: For Good Cocktail Duo

Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will hit theaters in the States this weekend (November 21). To help usher in excitement for Wicked: For Good, Thompson Restaurants has a pair of “wicked good” cocktails inspired by the film.

Wicked: For Good follows the exploits of the misunderstood Elphaba Thropp, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West (Erivo), who is living on the run, and Glinda Upland, also known as Glinda the Good (Grande). We won’t spoil the premise, especially for those who haven’t seen the first film or the musical. The film’s sequel will focus on the musical’s second act and the arc of events that take place years after the first film.

Thompson Restaurants, which operates over 70 restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Ohio, and South Florida, has created, with their excellent bar staff, Glinda’s Toss Toss and Elphaba’s Elixir after the film’s main protagonists.

Glinda’s Toss Toss is a bright cocktail with a base of Tito’s Vodka, lemonade, grenadine, and edible glitter with a sugar rim. Elphaba’s Elixir employs a foundation of Patrón Silver Tequila, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and orange juice, along with a hearty swirl of glitter and a sugared rim as well.

From now until November 30, curious sippers can visit these participating establishments from Thompson Restaurants:

Matchbox, Hen Quarter Prime, Ms. Peach’s, The Delegate, The Ridley, Makers Union, Milk & Honey, Velocity Wings, Social House, YOT, and South PMP.

Check out an image of the cocktails at the top of this piece and the trailer below. Let us know in the comments if you’re going to grab one soon.

Photo: Thompson Restaurants

Related Tags

cocktail spirit.ed

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music

Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Global Grind
American actor and film producer Morgan Freeman's birthday - Archive

If You’re Using Morgan Freeman’s Voice With AI, You Might Want To Stop

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
15 Items
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

15 Items
Entertainment

“I Pray for His Downfall”: Michelle Beadle Blasts Stephen A. Smith & Receives a 20-Minute Scathing Rant

LV The Place Bangkok - Le Cafeé Louis Vuitton, Thailand
16 Items
Entertainment

New Louis Vuitton Bags For Men Are Arriving Courtesy of Pharrell

Bazaar "Women Of The Year 2025" - Photocall
11 Items
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Washington Commanders And Donald Trump Photo Illustrations
18 Items
Sports

President Trump Leaves NFL Game Early After Facing Boos & Middle Fingers, Social Media Joins In

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close