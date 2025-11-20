Subscribe
Jill Scott, John Legend to Headline Atlanta’s First HBCU Awarefest

Jill Scott, John Legend, GloRilla & More to Headline Atlanta's First HBCU Awarefest 2026

Live Nation Urban and the Student Freedom Initiative are launching a one-night concert and activism event to support income-based alternatives to crushing student loans for HBCU students.

Published on November 20, 2025

Atlanta is about to get a powerful mix of soul, purpose, and star power. Live Nation Urban and the Student Freedom Initiative are teaming up to debut HBCU Awarefest, a first-of-its-kind concert fundraiser built to take real swings at the student debt crisis facing HBCU students.

The event, announced on Monday, November 17, will take over State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026, with tickets going on presale on November 19 at 10 a.m. ET before the general sale opens on November 21.

The one-night festival, set for March 26, 2026 at the State Farm Arena. Jill Scott, John Legend, and Earth, Wind & Fire headline the first ever event of its kind. The dynamic lineup from all genres also includes Common, Coco Jones, PJ Morton, Mickey Guyton, Tems, Travis Greene, and Yolanda Adams, according to Complex.

Jeezy, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Adam Blackstone round out the night along with cast members from Alicia Keys’ Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen.

But the Awarefest event isn’t just a party, the proceeds will “support the Student Freedom Initiative’s efforts to ease financial strain on HBCU students through the Student Freedom Loan Agreement, an income-contingent alternative to the high-interest Parent PLUS Loan program.” 

“We are incredibly excited about the coalition and movement that we are building to end the student loan debt crisis for our nation’s HBCU students,” SFI president and CEO Keith Shoates said Monday. 

Several business leaders and speakers have lent their voice to the event to help bring visibility to the mission, including Mayor Andre Dickens, Chris Paul, Angel Reese, Big Boi, Larenz Tate, Robert F. Smith, Ryan Clark, and 2 Chainz are among those scheduled to participate.

In addition to musical performances, workshops and panel discussions will be set up throughout the venue to highlight the importance of HBCUs, and ways to close the racial wealth gap. 

Organizers stress that Awarefest isn’t only a celebration; it’s a call to recognize the financial barriers Black students confront and to galvanize support for real, lasting affordability in higher education.

Awarefest tickets go on presale November 19 at 10 a.m. ET before the general sale opens on November 21.

