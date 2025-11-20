IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards
The other popular streamer, not named Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, took the biggest award of the night at the 2025 Esports Awards in Las Vegas.
IShowSpeed’s antics on Twitch that have seen him travel around the globe, meet tons of celebrities and athletes, and pull off some impressive athletic feats, which have earned him Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2025, held on November 19 in Las Vegas.
In a prerecorded message, IShowSpeed expressed his gratitude for winning the award. “I want to give a huge thanks to everybody who voted for me, a huge thanks to my fans and anybody who supported me, I love y’all,” he said.
This win marks the first time IShowSpeed has won the prestigious award. He was nominated last year, but the award went to Mexican Twitch streamer Samanta “Rivers” Rivera Trevino.
Winning the award gives IShowSpeed the recognition many feel he deserves, which ultimately goes to Kai Cenat since he seems to be more visible and is constantly chopping it up with celebrities.
Congrats to IShowSpeed on the win.
You can see the complete list of winners below:
Esports Game of the Year
League of Legends
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
PUBG Mobile
Esports Personality of the Year
Animesh “Thug” Agarwal
Streamer of the Year
IShowSpeed
Esports Content Group of the Year
S8UL
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Jynxzi
Esports Play of the Year
Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Red Bull
Esports Publisher of the Year
Riot Games
Panel’s Choice Award
Sebastian “SebTheFloorManager” Leathlean
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
Prodigy Agency
Esports Supporting Platform of the Year
Liquipedia
Esports Creative Campaign of the Year
Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year
Mason “Mercules” Ramsey
Esports Team of the Year
Team Vitality CS2
Esports PC Player of the Year
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Esports Controller Player of the Year
Zeng “Xiao Hai” Zhuojun
Esports Organisation of the Year
Team Falcons
Esports Coach of the Year
Kim “Kim” Jung-su
Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year
Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines
Esports Colour Caster of the Year
Andrew “Vedius” Day
Esports Host of the Year
Laure Valée
Esports Analyst of the Year
Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz
Lifetime Achievement in Esports: Class of 2025
Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Steve Arhancet of Team Liquid, Tom and Tony Cannon, Tasteless and Artosis
