Watch Kanye West’s Fit Check Turn Into Him Literally Regretting Life

Kanye West’s pattern of reclusion, or hyper visibility via fan run-ins and viral social media moments, has shifted toward the latter.

The controversial rapper has largely been living abroad and was recently spotted in Japan, giving a quick interview to TikTok user @mysteryfashionist, who boasts nearly 300,000 followers. Account runner and fashion enthusiast AJ does man-on-the-street interviews with celebrities and got a pretty iconic one from Ye.

He starts by just mentioning his name and shouting out his hometown of Chicago before being asked to rate his outfit on a scale of 1 to 10.

“Oh, it’s always a 10 out of 10,” he says in his typical braggadocio manner.

He then lists everything he’s currently wearing, starting with the chocolate Yeezy 950 boots, which are currently priced at $750 on StockX.

The rest of the fit is pretty relaxed, including a pair of light-wash straight-fit jeans, a similar-colored denim trucker jacket buttoned up, and a black flight jacket with a grey hoodie, as he says, “The rest of it’s all Gosha.”

The final question is always for the person to name a fashion trend they regret participating in.

A pensive Ye gives the question some real thought before solemnly saying, “life.”

Now, West could have given several more fashion-related answers, like pastel-colored polos, shutter shades, skinny jeans, or Yeezy-era jackets with Confederate flag patches, but he went existential.

The Gosha pop-up Ye’s referring to is Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy’s recent exclusive pop-up store at GR8 in Shibuya, Japan.

Other clips from the night show him hanging out at the event before leaving in his chauffeured chromed-out Maybach.

Ye has kept himself busy while in Japan, and recently hopped on stage to perform “Through The Wire” when Travis Scott brought him out during his show at Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome.

