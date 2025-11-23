Subscribe
The Fumble: LeBron Dominating In Year 23, NBA Vs. WNBA Debate

The Fumble: LeBron James Still Dominating In Year 23, NBA Vs. WNBA Debate, & More

Published on November 23, 2025

Lakers vs Jazz in Los Angeles, CA
Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Every year since 2003, LeBron James has been considered among the best players in the league.

And just a few days ago, he started his 23rd season in the league, and The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry salute the King for being able to dominate the league for more than two decades.

Playing during this campaign doesn’t just make him the longest tenured player —eeking out Vince Carter— but he’s still a crucial asset on the floor to secure more wins.

“So this team is clicking, and regardless of how old he is, when you insert LeBron James into a well-oiled machine, the machine gets better. I don’t care how old he is. I don’t care who else is on the team,” Rodney said. “If the team is playing well, when you inject a player with that much wisdom, that much skill, and that much just brilliance, things get better. So, I’m looking forward to the Lakers taking off.”

Heated sports debates are plentiful on social media, and one that’s currently bubbling over —thanks to the mind of Michael Porter Jr.—is whether WNBA players could ever be better than NBA players.

So The Fumble brought in WNBA legend Chamique Holdsclaw to break down if any elite ladies from the W could have held their own against an NBA player.

“But as far as like skills-wise, I’ve trained throughout my career with NBA players, and the trainers will tell you, ‘Oh, she’s way more skilled than you are.’ But again, you can’t teach the strength, the power,” Holdsclaw said. “That’s just where the separation lies. But as far as knowledge of the game, I feel like in some cases, women are right there, if not better.

Holdsclaw also spoke about her time with legendary Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt, mental health advocacy, and more.

We also chopped it up with rapper J French about his first love: tennis.

lebron james

