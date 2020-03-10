Wait…What?: Corey Feldman Says Charlie Sheen Raped Corey Haim In New Documentary

Famed child actor Corey Feldman has a story to tell, and he’s coming with some serious allegations. In his new documentary, Feldman claims that Charlie Sheen sexually abused Corey Haim back in the 80s, Page Six exclusively reports.

Feldman (48) makes the eyebrow-raising claim in his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. In the film, Feldman claims tha Haim confessed to being raped by Sheen back in 1986 during the filming of Lucas. Haim, at the time of the alleged incident, was 13, and Sheen was 19.

Sheen (54) has vehemently denied all of Feldman’s past allegations and in a statement to Page Six via his publicist said:

“These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother, Judy Haim, has to say.”

Sheen’s publicist also directed Page Six to emails that were sent to him from Corey’s mom Judy that countered Feldman’s accusations. She also has denied Feldman’s claims about Sheen in previous interviews.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in 2017, Judy said :

“My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up. If my son was here to hear all of this, he would throw up.”

Haim died from pneumonia in 2010. He was 38.

Feldman is sticking by his story, and EW reports that in the documentary, he goes into great detail about the time Haim told him about the rape while shedding tears:

“[Haim] told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

Sheen is not the only person being accused of rape by Feldman in the doc. Actor Jon Grisson, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss are also accused of sexual abuse by Feldman.

Grissom has denied the allegations levied against him and responded in a YouTiube comment stating, “I said it’s not me. I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit, I’m not repeating it anymore.”

Weiss also passionately denied Feldman’s allegations as well clapping back on Twitter back in January claiming:

“Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit, nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas. The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me.”

The documentary was supposed to premiere last night (Mar.9) Los Angeles, but it was hampered with technical issues Page Six also reports. You check out the trailer below.

Photo: Jerod Harris / Getty