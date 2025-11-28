Subscribe
Lifestyle

Check Out These 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Check Out These 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals For Those Looking To Save

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here and some folks are there want to jump into the fray but at the right price point.

Published on November 28, 2025

Young black man carrying shopping bags and smiling

Black Friday weekend is upon us and the mad dash to the stores is certainly underway as the holiday shopping season is officially underway. Given that a lot of folks are feeling pinched in the pockets these days, we’ve put together some cost concious options for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for those looking to save.

According to a post from WalletHub, 81.7 million Americsns hit the stores in person, while an addtional 87.3 million shopped online. The one-two punch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically gives away to massive hauls of sales for several brands.

In that same post, WalletHub added that after researching the data, 36% of the items on offer will offer no real savings. Of course, it makes sense that items that are marked down are probably just part of the retail cycle of getting product out the door in order to replenish the shelves. And according to a WalletHub survey, 85% of American shoppers are looking to spend the same or less than they did this year versus last.

To be fair, WalletHub’s post was focused on a lot of big-ticket items such as espresso machines, high-end electronics, and luxury skincare items. Naturally, getting these premium items at a steep discount would motivate anyone but for those of us who want to be mindful about their money, we’ll try to keep items listed here under $200 (where we can).

Hopefully you’ll find a deal worth your time among the items listed below. Shop smart this Black Friday and Cyber Monday and enjoy the weekend.

Photo: Getty

Black Girl Vitamins

Learn more here.

Canary

Learn more here.

Cooper Street Snacks

Learn more here.

CrapKeeper

Learn more here.

DOROTHY

Learn more here.

Eli & Elm

Learn more here.

FACTORFIVE

Learn more here.

FLUSTER

Learn more here.

Hippy Feet

Learn more here.

keote

Learn more here.

Lady Primrose

Learn more here.

Mayton’s Goods + Supply

Learn more here.

medicube

Learn more here

OHSNAP

Learn more here.

PATH Water

Learn more here.

Pillar by Sequnce Health

Learn more here.

Puffer Hug

Learn more here.

SB SOX

Learn more here.

SCUF Gaming

Learn more here

Tuscan Bull

Learn more here.

Trot Pets

Learn more here.

Weddell Water

Learn more here.

