We’re in the midst of the Holiday Season, but that doesn’t mean you need to binge on all those cozy feel-good films and shows just yet. Santa or whoever you rock with isn’t heard, but there’s clutch TV watching in store.

This latest Black Watch features spies kidnapping a kid across the pond in Oxford with representation on both sides of the crime, and the guy who portrays Hulk in the MCU playing an FBI agent.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Down Cemetery Road – Apple TV

Down Cemetery Road is a suspenseful spy thriller with plenty of twists and turns that will keep you guessing. There’s also a hint of dark comedy that makes for entertainment while you’re trying to discern the real bad guys from the good amongst a sea of spooks. Starring and executive produced by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winner Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility) as well as Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson (Luther), the characters they meet along the was ar both intriguing and at times terrifying.

Watch Down Cemetery Road on Apple TV. — Alvin aqua Blanco

Task— HBO

If crime dramas are your favorite binge-worthy shows, HBO has served up Task. The Mark Ruffalo-led show follows his FBI agent character, who runs a task force—including a stickler-for-detail detective sergeant played by Thuso Mbedu— who tries to sniff out a group of robbers who keep ransacking dope houses in rural towns outside of Philly. Between a dirty FBI agent and a ruthless biker gang, the seven-episode first season will eventually have you on the edge of your couch, despite the slow start…(We promise). The OG case is closed, but HBO is feeding into the hype with Season 2 officially in the works.

Stream the first season of Task on HBO now. — Bruce Goodwin II