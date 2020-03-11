Japanese Fabric Supplier Drops $600,000 Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Just before Kanye West was expected to head to trial for a $600,000 lawsuit, the plaintiff — his former business partner, Japanese fabric supplier, Toki Sen-I Co. — reportedly informed the court they’re dismissing all claims against Kanye and Yeezy Apparel Company.

“Toki Sen-I Co worked with Kanye and his company on the production of Yeezy sneakers. They started working together in 2015 and delivered samples to Kanye’s company. They worked together for years without issues until June 2018,” The Blast states.

According to the site, their issues started when Kanye West put in an order for fleece fabric. Because of their prior business relationship, Toki Sen-I Co. didn’t make a big issue about a down payment. Later, Kanye refused to pay for the order, which apparently was never delivered although it went in to production immediately. “Toki Sen said they are owed $624,051 over the fabric. In the suit, they trashed Kanye’s company, Yeezy Apparel, as a “sham” without capital, assets or member interest. Kanye fired back accusing the company of never delivering the product as promised and therefore weren’t paid for the work,” The Blast goes on to say.

Kanye West demanded the lawsuit be dismissed, according to the site and it looks like he got his wish.