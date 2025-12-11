Superman’s Cousin Is A Drunk Mess In First Trailer For ‘Supergirl’

Warner Bros./ DC Studios / Supergirl

James Gunn’s DC Universe is moving along following Superman. Up next coming to the big screen is his cousin, whom we met briefly in the film, Supergirl, and in the trailer for the upcoming movie, she is a metahuman but a hot ass mess at the same time.

In the first trailer, we are formally introduced to Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, who is nothing like her goody two-shoes cousin Kal-El, aka Superman, played by David Corenswet, who is more optimistic about life and the human beings he protects than she clearly is.

In typical James Gunn flavor, the trailer for the Craig Gillespie-directed film, with a script by Ana Nogueira, is set to Blondie’s “Call Me.”

It picks right up from the events of 2025’s Superman, where we were first introduced to the boozing, superpowered individual who drunkenly thanks her cousin for watching her dog, Krypto.

The trailer opens up with Kara lying on a bed, obviously waking up from a night of drinking, while Krypto takes a leak on a picture of Superman on the cover of the Daily Planet newspaper.

In another scene, we see Kara blowing out the flame in her drink, signaling it’s her birthday and telling her loyal dog companion, “Twenty-three will be the best year yet.”

No Clear Reason As To Why Kara Is Down In The Dumps

It’s not quite clear as to why Kara is so down in the dumps, but it would be a safe bet that it has something to do with her homeworld, which survived Krypton’s destruction by leaving the planet, and the fate of her parents.

The trailer also showcases the film’s villain, Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard), who plays the lead villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye Marye Knoll, the girl who recruits Supergirl to help her get her revenge on Krem for killing her father.

We also get a quick glimpse of Jason Momoa’s cigar-smoking anti-hero, Lobo.

Supergirl soars into theaters June 26.

