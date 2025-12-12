Shannon Sharpe Compares His Scandal To Sherrone Moore’s Arrest, Social Media Roasts Them Both

Source:

They say comparison is the thief of joy. It’s also a dumb move by a sportscaster who could’ve just kept his mouth closed.

For some reason, Shannon Sharpe, the pro football Hall of Famer, thought it was a good idea to compare his sexual assault lawsuit earlier this year to Sherrone Moore, the former University of Michigan coach, who was fired after having an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” which ended with his arrest.

Yeah, that happened.

According to Complex, during Wednesday’s livestream of Nightcap, with fellow retired athletes Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Joe Johnson, Sharpe decided to insert himself into the craziness surrounding Moore. Sharpe shared that he empathizes with Moore because he, too, was hit with allegations, except the former NFL tight end’s civil case ended with a settlement out of court and a firing from ESPN.

Moore wasn’t just accused of having a relationship outside of his marriage; he was also accused of crashing out and was arrested as a suspect in a reported assault.

See how these two things don’t quite match up?

“I think the thing is that all the situations that you’ve heard, you never think a situation like this can happen to you, even though you’re doing what you’ve heard about,” Sharpe said.

“‘Nah, this going to be different. She ain’t like that. It ain’t going to happen. It ain’t gonna get out. Don’t nobody know but her and I.’ … And I can imagine six, seven months ago, I went through something very similar,” Sharpe continued. “So I can I know what that storm is like.”

Huh?

Unfortunately, he continued.

“That’s why when people say, ‘This is what I would do.’ You don’t know what you do until you in it. Until you in that pressure cooker. Until you in the the eye of the storm,” he continued. “Everything that you worked your entire life for, you feel like it’s crumbling right before your eyes. And the only people that’s going to be there, it’s going to be a select few. That’s the hardest part.”

If you aren’t confused, don’t worry. Sharpe continued word vomiting and somehow made the story about Moore’s arrest into a Biblical cautionary tale.

I blame the Johnsons. Both of them. At any point, Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson could’ve stopped Sharpe from spiraling, but nope. They both just watched this verbal car accident.

“Nobody else was there,” Sharpe said. “All the phone calls, the people used to call and ‘Hey, how you doing? What’s up?’ Stopped. … Besides that, yeah, it was embarrassing, but I think that was the toughest part is that people that you thought would always be in your corner, all of a sudden they weren’t there.”

See social media’s reactions to Sharpe comparing the situations below.