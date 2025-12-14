Donald Trump Clowned For "One of The Worst Coin Tosses Ever" At Army/Navy Game

ALEX WROBLEWSKI / Donald Trump

Draft dodging President Donald Trump is feeling the wrath of social media after his poor showing at tossing a coin.

Most celebs prove they can’t toss a baseball during the ceremonial first pitch at MLB games (see 50 Cent), but Trump took his showcase in being a non-athletic nuisance to another level with his coin flip disaster.

Donald Trump loves wasting our money and making himself the center of attention at sporting events because that’s what wannabe authoritarians do, but this time, he made a complete fool of himself in the process.

During the annual Army vs. Navy football game, Trump, who we all know is incapable of doing anything right except for making our lives miserable, sent social media into stitches after completely botching the ceremonial coin toss.

In a post on social media, one user on X described the moment as “one of the worst coin tosses I’ve seen.”

Army vet and now political social media star Jolly Good Ginger, who was in attendance at the game, went off on Agent Orange, writing in the caption for the post:

Trump didn’t know how to flip the coin at the Army-Navy game. MAGA’s “super alpha male” doesn’t have an athletic bone in his nepo baby McDonald’s ridden body. Can’t even enjoy a game without cankles showing up to ruin shit. This was embarrassing.



“Trump tosses the coin into the air like he was releasing a baby bird,” another post describing the embarrassing moment read.

Another post read, “My mom knows how to do coin toss and she doesnt watch sports too much. Like why did he toss like that? What a clown show.”

You can see more reactions below.